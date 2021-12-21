CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
December 21, 2021
Northwell staff packs over
2,000 holiday gifts for youngsters
in need
Arts & Entertainment
December 21, 2021
Experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s
Post-COVID clinic to host livestream
event Dec....
Community
December 21, 2021
Silver Alert issued for missing
Fort Salonga man
Arts & Entertainment
December 20, 2021
Gershow Recycling donates use
of wrecked vehicle for anti-drunk
and distracted driving...
Arts & Entertainment
December 20, 2021
Hendel Wealth Management Group
delivers food donations to
Three Village schools and...
Sports
December 20, 2021
Blue Devils excel at crossover
invitational
Northwell staff packs over 2,000 holiday gifts for youngsters in need
December 21, 2021
Experts from Stony Brook Medicine’s Post-COVID clinic to host livestream event Dec. 21
December 21, 2021
Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Salonga man
December 21, 2021
Gershow Recycling donates use of wrecked vehicle for anti-drunk and distracted driving campaign
December 20, 2021
Hendel Wealth Management Group delivers food donations to Three Village schools and food pantry
December 20, 2021
Blue Devils excel at crossover invitational
December 20, 2021
Waterfront Home on 1.26 Acres In Rocky Point!
November 3, 2021
0
3064
This stunning custom built home is unique in every way. It's light and bright throughout, with kitchen, dining room with fireplace, living room, and 3 bedrooms with full...
One -Of-A -Kind Home In Setauket!
November 3, 2021
Setauket- Calling All Boat and Kayak Lovers!
November 3, 2021
Stunning Waterfront Home In Old Field!
November 3, 2021
Gershow Recycling donates use of wrecked vehicle for anti-drunk and distracted driving campaign
December 20, 2021
0
32
Gershow Recycling recently donated the use of a wrecked car in support of the Town of Huntington’s Anti-Drunk and Distracted Driving Campaign. Presented by...
$22 million in American Rescue Act funds allocated to Huntington Station sewers
December 19, 2021
0
263
The Huntington Town Board held its December 14, 2021 meeting, where they allocated $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Huntington...
Town of Brookhaven INTERFACE Toy Drive underway
December 12, 2021
0
297
On December 6, Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilman Neil Foley visited the “North Pole” at the Town of Brookhaven’s INTERFACE Program headquarters in Patchogue...
Suozzi announces nearly $3 million in matching federal grants for protection of the Sound
December 8, 2021
0
180
On Dec. 7, in a virtual press conference, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) announced matching federal agency grants that will bring nearly $3 million...
Former school superintendent is ready for Huntington Town Hall
December 3, 2021
0
668
A former school district superintendent is ready to take a seat at Huntington’s Town Board table. Former South Huntington school district superintendent David Bennardo...
Suozzi makes official decision on run for governor seat
November 29, 2021
0
304
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) announce he will run for New York State governor in 2022. The announcement came during a virtual press conference Nov....
Load more
Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Salonga man
December 21, 2021
0
38
Update: Raymond Rondinone has been found unharmed. Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Salonga man who suffers from dementia. Raymond...
Bellone announces nomination for next Suffolk County police commissioner
December 15, 2021
0
367
At a press conference Dec. 14 in Hauppauge, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) named Rodney Harrison as his nominee for county police commissioner....
Husband is charged with murder in death of Centereach woman
December 15, 2021
0
852
Suffolk County police arrested a Centereach man after his wife’s body was found in Middle Island Thursday. On Dec. 9, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide...
Hauppauge hotel employee dies after fall from window
December 5, 2021
0
356
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a Hauppauge hotel employee who died after falling from a window at the...
Load more
Blue Devils excel at crossover invitational
December 20, 2021
0
80
After an abbreviated winter track and field season earlier this year, Huntington’s girls track team showed no signs of slowing down in a crossover...
Comsewogue Warriors fall to West Babylon 58-28
December 20, 2021
0
63
Comsewogue had their hands full in their league IV season opener against West Babylon, where the Lady Warriors faced a stout defense resulting in...
Ward Melville Patriots pound Bulldogs
December 19, 2021
0
158
It was Tommy Engel who had the hot hand for the Patriots and scored seemingly from anywhere on the floor as the senior forward...
Long Island golf pros swing to support American Cancer Society
December 17, 2021
0
204
$347,000 raised through golf marathons held in 2021 The American Cancer Society celebrates 16 golf professionals from 11 country clubs who participated in golf marathons...
Load more
Rocky Point lacrosse players’ clothing drive a success
December 14, 2021
Mount Sinai High School’s 23 years of magic
December 14, 2021
Northport Rotary Club’s book drive a success
December 15, 2021
