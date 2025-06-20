1 of 8

By Bill Landon

Having finished the regular season atop the league VI leaderboard at 17-2, the Miller Place Panthers returned to familiar territory, landing in the post season as the No. 1 seed in the Suffolk County Class A playoff bracket.

A year ago, Miller Place battled their way to the New York State Class A championship but fell in the final round to claim the runner up position. The Panthers, a young team that lost no seniors to graduation last season, returned determined to capture the NYS championship title.

That road began with a shutout win to Islip in the quarterfinal round, then defeating Bayport Blue Point in the semifinal round. Followed by a victory over Kings Park for the county title, they punched their ticket to the Long Island Championship round where they blanked Mineola 3-0.

Miller Place advanced to the southeast regional final against Marlboro Central, the very team the Panthers lost to in last years’ final round. Avenging their previous loss, they charted a 6-5 victory on June 6. Finally, the state semifinal round at Greenlight Networks Grand Slam Park in Binghamton took place on June 13, where they would face section IV champion Maine-Endwell.

Miller Place did not allow a single run in their march to the championship title, blanking Maine-Endwell 4-0 then Williamsville South the section VI champion 3-0, capturing the very first NYS championship title in Panther history.

The Panthers triumphantly returned to the High School Saturday night to a hero’s welcome when they were met by the Miller Place community, well-wishers and fellow students.

– Photos by Bill Landon