Home Police & Fire Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lake Ronkonkoma crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lake Ronkonkoma crash
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously
injured a motorcyclist in Lake Ronkonkoma on June 29.
Enes Hurol was operating a 2014 Triumph 999 motorcycle southbound on Lake Shore Road when he
crashed into the front driver’s side of a southbound 2025 Honda Civic as it was turning left onto Lincoln
Road at approximately 9 p.m.
Hurol, 20, of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious
injuries. The driver of the Honda, Marialena Psaltis, 27, of Ronkonkoma, was not injured. Both vehicles
were impounded for safety checks.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.