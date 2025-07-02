Times … and dates: July 3 to July 10, 2025

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from Wednesdays to Sundays through Aug. 24. The 8-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Free. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org for full schedule.

Thursday July 3

Northport Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park on July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31 at 8 p.m. Rain location is Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 4

Independence Day Parade

Grab yourself a lawn chair and head down to Port Jefferson’s Main Street so you don’t miss a moment of the Village’s Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Fire trucks, dancers, bagpipe players, classic cars and more. The event is sponsored by Port Jefferson Fire

Department. 631-473-1414

Drowned Meadow Cottage tours

The Drowned Meadow Cottage Museum, 141 West Broadway, Port Jefferson will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. highlighting the 18th century cottage and informative exhibits, giving you a rare glimpse into Port Jefferson’s remarkable Revolutionary War history. 631-473-4724

Celebration of Hometown Heroes

VFW Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point and the Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce present A Celebration of Hometown Heroes at 11 a.m. Followed by a live reading of the Declaration of Independence. Refreshments will be served. 631-729-0699, www.rpsbchamber.org

Star Spangled Bash at Bald Hill

Celebrate Independence Day at the Long Island Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville with a free concert, Pop Divas Through the Decades, featuring The Chiclettes and more. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks by Grucci at 9:15 p.m. Free. 631-542-5423

Saturday July 5

Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair

Island Fairs presents the Smithtown Red, White and Blue Craft and Gift Fair on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown today and July 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring handmade crafts and art, curated gifts, live entertainment and food trucks. Free admission. 631-885-1267

Sherwood-Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Cedar Beach Nature Walk

Town of Brookhaven hosts a nature walk at Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai at 2 p.m. Explore the unique ecology of the beach and salt marsh and learn about the different and overlapping ecosystems of flora and fauna and the habitats that comprise these beautiful places. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected].

Sunday July 6

Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair

See July 5 listing.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series returns to Hap’s Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket starting with Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet tonight at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. www.frankmelvillepark.org

Concert on the Village Green

Summer concerts kick off tonight at the Stony Brook Village Center in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook with One Step Ahead at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Free. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled. The concert series is sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright and the office of Economic Development and Planning and Stony Brook Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 7

Kings Park Rocks

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents a Kings Park Rocks summer concert featuring Southbound at Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main Street, Kings Park from 6 to 10 p.m. with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, vendors, and rides and games for the kiddies. 631-269-7678

An Evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $30 per person. Please bring a mat & towel. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 98th annual Firemen’s Fair tonight to July 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. on the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day event will feature carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, carnival games and more. 631-261-7504

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

CAC Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday July 8

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 7 listing.

Garden Club Meeting

The Three Village Garden Club will host its monthly meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 11 a.m. featuring a photography exhibit by members. Guest speaker will be professional photographer Keith Krejci from Goodeye Gallery who will discuss the submissions and give guidance for creating the best botanical photos. All are welcome to attend. 631-377-0797

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the communitya concert by Henry Beder, vocalist with Thelma Grossman, piano accompanist, performing Yiddish Songs for the Jewish Soul. at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Stop the Bleed Program

Adults and students in grades 6 to 12 who are Suffolk County residents are invited to take part in a Stop the Bleed program at Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Blood loss is the #1 cause of death from traumatic injuries. In this course led by medical staff from Stony Brook University Hospital, you’ll learn 3 quick techniques to help save a life. Reserve your spot at emmaclark.org/programs. Questions? Email [email protected]

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 39th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Music from Around the World, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset kicking off with Radio Flashback (Best of 70s/80s) tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Rain date is the following day. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Paige Patterson in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport kicks off its Concerts in the Library Courtyard series with “Pure Joy” with Paige Patterson at 7 p.m. Enjoy songs ranging from Bon Jovi to Broadway, Santana to Sinatra, Motown, contemporary pop, and much more. Rain date is July 9. Open to all. 631-261-6930

That 70s Band in Concert

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach celebrates summer with its Music Under the Stars concert series in the parking lot featuring That 70s Band at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa. Bring seating. 631-585-9393

Wednesday July 9

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 7 listing.

Lefferts Tide Mill Tours

Huntington Historical Society, in partnership with the Lefferts Tide Mill & Preserve, will give a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill at 10:30 a.m. Built in 1795, the mill is one of the best preserved 18th-century tide mills in the country. The 1½-hour tour includes a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach. For ages 12 and up. $20 per person, $15 members. Reservations required. 631-427-7045, www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Full Moon Walk

Town of Brookhaven hosts a Full Moon Walk at Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Blvd., Mt. Sinai at 7:30 p.m. Join this fun family walk along the beach for sunset and the rise of the Full Moon. Learn how the moon helps shape our landscape, life patterns and culture. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Sunset Concerts

Port Jefferson Arts Council continues their Sunset Concert series on the Jill Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with The Lucky Ones from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Port Jefferson Village Center. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Decadia in Concert

PJS/Terrvyille Chamber of Commerce continues their Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Chamber Train Car Park, 1 Rose Ave., Port Jefferson Station with Decadia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with food, ice cream, local businesses and more. Bring seating. www.pjstchamber.com

Thursday July 10

Northport Community Band Concert

See July 3 listing.

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 7 listing.

Harborside Concert

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays starting with Hootie & The Blowfish Tribute tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with Teddy Kumpel and Nome Sane? at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Mike DelGuidice in Concert

Through a grant from Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, the Nissequogue River State Park Foundation will host a free concert featuring Mike DelGuidice at St. Joseph CYO Baseball/Softball complex, behind the Church of St. Joseph, Old Dock Road, Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-854-3900

Film

‘Archipelago New York, Episode 2’

The Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council and the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook present a free screening of Episode 2 of Archipelago New York on July 10 at 7 p.m. Titled “Wildlife in the City,” the documentary will explore how, after 300 million years, animals have adapted to the expanding urban environment. Following the screening, join filmmaker Thomas Halaczinsky for an insightful conversation about the making of the documentary, plus get a sneak peek at his next project about Plum Island, shedding new light on its past and exploring its present. This program is free, but registration is requested by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org.

Theater

‘Footloose The Musical’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Footloose The Musical from July 10 to Aug. 24. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” For tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Othello’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Othello from July 11 to Aug. 3. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. 516-557-1207

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Minstrel Players present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton Hall, 130 main St., Northport on July 19 and July 26 at 8 p.m. and July 20 and July 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, all 516-361-7232 or visit www.theminstrelplayersinc.org.

Class Reunions

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Hauppauge

The Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge will be open to the public every Thursday at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2. 631-853-2047

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Farmers Market returns to the corner of Broadway and Prince Road, Rocky Point every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 17 through mid-November. [email protected]

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-373

