Three people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Huntington
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested three motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington on July 4.
Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau SAFE-T Team conducted a joint sobriety checkpoint operation with Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs at the LIRR parking lot, located at Route 110 and Church Street, at 11 p.m. on July 4 until 2:30 a.m. on July 5. Volunteers and staff from STOP DWI Program also assisted, giving educational information to motorists.
The checkpoint was part of a holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving. A total of 245 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
The following was charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated: Miles Works, 32, of Locust Valley
The following were charged with allegedly Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs:
- Jacob Charvat, 30, of West Babylon
- James Russo, 19, of East NorthportThe above arrestees will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 5th.