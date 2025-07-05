Three people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Huntington

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau SAFE-T Team conducted a joint sobriety checkpoint operation with Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs at the LIRR parking lot, located at Route 110 and Church Street, at 11 p.m. on July 4 until 2:30 a.m. on July 5. Volunteers and staff from STOP DWI Program also assisted, giving educational information to motorists.

The checkpoint was part of a holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving. A total of 245 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following was charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated: Miles Works, 32, of Locust Valley

The following were charged with allegedly Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs: