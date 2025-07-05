Woman shoots and kills boyfriend in Coram

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman for killing her boyfriend in their Coram home on July 4.

After a physical confrontation Ashley Guimont shot and killed her boyfriend, Alex Carter at 702

Townehouse Drive in Coram at approximately 2:30 a.m. After shooting Carter, Guimont called 911.

Carter, 47, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was

pronounced dead.

Guimont, 44, was arrested and charged with Murder 2nd Degree by Homicide Squad detectives.She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 5.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.