Lake Grove man arrested for alleged DWI under Leandra’s Law

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on July 3 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with his child and grandchild in the vehicle in Lake Grove.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to a home on Crotty Avenue and determined the driver of a 2007

Honda CR-V, Michael Morris, was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at 5:53 p.m. His

child and grandchild, ages two and three, were in the vehicle. Child Protective Services was notified.

Morris, 47, of Lake Grove, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, an E felony, Aggravated DWI

under Leandra’s Law, an E felony, Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor, and two counts of

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

The Honda was impounded.

Morris will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 4.