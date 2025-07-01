Michael Canonico named 13th Legislative District’s 2025 Youth Award Recipient

In 2020, the Legislature established the Annual Youth Award to recognize an exceptional young person in each Legislative District. Legislator Trotta named Michael Canonico, a student at Kings Park High School, as his district Youth Award recipient. Legislator Trotta met Michael at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor earlier this year.

Throughout most of his youth, Michael has had many challenges as he is deaf and learned to listen through a cochlear implant hearing aid as a boy. For his Eagle Scout Community Service Project, Michael designed and built an outdoor learning space outside of the library at the William T. Rogers middle School in Kings Park.

Legislator Trotta said, “Michale is a bright young man who has accomplished a great deal while still a teenager. He has developed leadership skills, and other qualities of humanity so desirable in young people. I wish him much success with his future endeavors as his goal is to open his own body shop to repair damaged vehicles.