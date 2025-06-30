Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park July 2 to Aug. 24
Fill your summer evenings with rock, country, jazz, classical, and gospel music, dance performances, cover band greats, and theatrical productions, all at the 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington.
Opening on July 2, the 8-week festival runs through August 24. With over 40 FREE live performances, some never before seen on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, there is something for the whole family with Broadway stars, national and local talent, inspiring young performers and more.
Produced by the Town of Huntington, and presented by Huntington Arts Council, the events are held Wednesdays through Sundays. So grab your lawn chair or blanket and head down for an unrivaled good time!
◆ July ◆
July 2 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band
July 3 @ 8 p.m. — The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island present HMS Pinafore
July 4 @ 8 p.m. — North Shore Pops Concert Band
July 5 @ 8 p.m. — Eastline Theatre presents Shakespeare’s King Lear
July 6 @ 8 p.m. — Symphonic Pops of Long Island
July 9 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band
July 10 @ 6:30 p.m. — D’Addario’s Summer Jam in support of Long Island Cares
July 11 @ 8 p.m. — Drop the Four and
Miss J Experience
July 12 at 6:30 p.m. — Beauty and the Beats (Kids Show)
July 13 @ 8 p.m. — Eastline Theatre presents Emma in honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday
July 16 @ 7:30 p.m. — Huntington Community Band with Big Band pre-concert
July 17 @ 8 p.m. — Sol Y Sombra Spanish Dance Company
July 18 at 8 p.m. — Captain Kirk Douglas’ Hundred Watt Heart w/Dudley Victor
July 19 @ 8 p.m. — Gnarly Karma and Ape Theory
July 20 @ 8 p.m. — The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra
July 23 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band
July 24 @ 8 p.m. — Sinatra Night: The New Blue Eyes, Dom Carbone
July 25 @ 8 p.m. — EMO Pop Punk Night: Blink 180Who?! + Cover City Soundtrack
July 26 @ 7:30 p.m. — SKA Night: Pilfers w/Scofflaws & Be Decent
July 27 @ 8 p.m. — Just Wild About Harry Festival: Harry Chapin Tribute in support of Long Island Cares
July 30 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band
July 31 @ 8 p.m. — Calliope Wren + LoganWhaley Band
◆ August ◆
August 1 @ 8 p.m. — Country Night: Brooke Moriber
August 2 @ 8 p.m. — Wheatus
August 3 @ 8 p.m. — Plaza Theatrical Productions presents Standing Ovation: Celebrating Musical Theatre
August 6 @ 8 p.m. — Long Island Dance Consortium
August 7 at 8 p.m. — StevieMac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
August 8 @ 8 p.m. — Latin Night: Conjunto Imagen
August 9 @ 8 p.m. — The BOSS Project (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)
August 10 at 8 p.m. — Men of Soul (70s, 80s, 90s Soul Music)
August 13 @ 8 p.m. — That Motown Band
August 14 @ 6:30 p.m. — Beauty and the Beats (Kids Show)
August 15 @ 8 p.m. — Little Wilson Band
August 16 @ 8 p.m. — Disco Unlimited and France Joli
August 17 @ 8 p.m. — Make Me Smile (Chicago Tribute)
August 20 @ 8 p.m. — The Chiclets and Time Machine (Tribute to female artists through the decades)
August 21 @ 8 p.m. — Jam Band Night: Tauk + MJT Band
August 22 @ 8 p.m. — Foreign Journey (Foreigner and Journey Tribute)
August 23 @ 8 p.m. — Rob Eberle and Chris Ruben Band
August 24 @ 8 p.m. — Americana Blues Night: Mark Newman Band and Kelli Baker Band
Heckscher Park is located at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.