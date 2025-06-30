Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park July 2 to Aug. 24

Fill your summer evenings with rock, country, jazz, classical, and gospel music, dance performances, cover band greats, and theatrical productions, all at the 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington.

Opening on July 2, the 8-week festival runs through August 24. With over 40 FREE live performances, some never before seen on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, there is something for the whole family with Broadway stars, national and local talent, inspiring young performers and more.

Produced by the Town of Huntington, and presented by Huntington Arts Council, the events are held Wednesdays through Sundays. So grab your lawn chair or blanket and head down for an unrivaled good time!

◆ July ◆

July 2 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band

July 3 @ 8 p.m. — The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island present HMS Pinafore

July 4 @ 8 p.m. — North Shore Pops Concert Band

July 5 @ 8 p.m. — Eastline Theatre presents Shakespeare’s King Lear

July 6 @ 8 p.m. — Symphonic Pops of Long Island

July 9 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band

July 10 @ 6:30 p.m. — D’Addario’s Summer Jam in support of Long Island Cares

July 11 @ 8 p.m. — Drop the Four and

Miss J Experience

July 12 at 6:30 p.m. — Beauty and the Beats (Kids Show)

July 13 @ 8 p.m. — Eastline Theatre presents Emma in honor of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday

July 16 @ 7:30 p.m. — Huntington Community Band with Big Band pre-concert

July 17 @ 8 p.m. — Sol Y Sombra Spanish Dance Company

July 18 at 8 p.m. — Captain Kirk Douglas’ Hundred Watt Heart w/Dudley Victor

July 19 @ 8 p.m. — Gnarly Karma and Ape Theory

July 20 @ 8 p.m. — The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra

July 23 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band

July 24 @ 8 p.m. — Sinatra Night: The New Blue Eyes, Dom Carbone

July 25 @ 8 p.m. — EMO Pop Punk Night: Blink 180Who?! + Cover City Soundtrack

July 26 @ 7:30 p.m. — SKA Night: Pilfers w/Scofflaws & Be Decent

July 27 @ 8 p.m. — Just Wild About Harry Festival: Harry Chapin Tribute in support of Long Island Cares

July 30 @ 8 p.m. — The Huntington Community Band

July 31 @ 8 p.m. — Calliope Wren + LoganWhaley Band

◆ August ◆

August 1 @ 8 p.m. — Country Night: Brooke Moriber

August 2 @ 8 p.m. — Wheatus

August 3 @ 8 p.m. — Plaza Theatrical Productions presents Standing Ovation: Celebrating Musical Theatre

August 6 @ 8 p.m. — Long Island Dance Consortium

August 7 at 8 p.m. — StevieMac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

August 8 @ 8 p.m. — Latin Night: Conjunto Imagen

August 9 @ 8 p.m. — The BOSS Project (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

August 10 at 8 p.m. — Men of Soul (70s, 80s, 90s Soul Music)

August 13 @ 8 p.m. — That Motown Band

August 14 @ 6:30 p.m. — Beauty and the Beats (Kids Show)

August 15 @ 8 p.m. — Little Wilson Band

August 16 @ 8 p.m. — Disco Unlimited and France Joli

August 17 @ 8 p.m. — Make Me Smile (Chicago Tribute)

August 20 @ 8 p.m. — The Chiclets and Time Machine (Tribute to female artists through the decades)

August 21 @ 8 p.m. — Jam Band Night: Tauk + MJT Band

August 22 @ 8 p.m. — Foreign Journey (Foreigner and Journey Tribute)

August 23 @ 8 p.m. — Rob Eberle and Chris Ruben Band

August 24 @ 8 p.m. — Americana Blues Night: Mark Newman Band and Kelli Baker Band

Heckscher Park is located at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.