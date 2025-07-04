Brookhaven Highway Superintendent awards two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro recently awarded two local high school seniors with $500 scholarships from the Suffolk Country Highway Superintendents Association.

The recipients—Owen Timm, a Ward Melville High School senior, and Matteo Gravinese, a senior from Rocky Point High School—both plan to pursue careers in engineering and were selected as recipients of this year’s awards.

“Each year, the quality and quantity of applications we receive for the Highway Superintendents Association scholarship increases, making the selection process more and more challenging,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “Owen and Matteo have extremely impressive resumes and high school course loads. I wish them both all the best as they continue their education and hope they will return to Brookhaven to pursue their engineering careers and share their talents with us.”