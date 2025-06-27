Top summer reads for 2025

Summer is the perfect time to read a book and who better to ask for suggestions than our local librarians? From love stories to thrillers and everything in between, these newly released books are the top picks to add to your list. A special thanks to all of the libraries that participated in our survey.

For Adults

Atmosphere: A Love Story

by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“From the bestselling author of Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, comes this engrossing tale to kick off the summer. Following female astronauts in the 1980s, her characters wrestle with sexism, identity, and forbidden romance in the fast-paced world of the space program. If you enjoy stories with both action and emotional depth you can’t go wrong adding this to your TBR list!”

— Christine Parker-Morales, Adult Services Librarian, Comsewogue Public Library

The Tenant

by Freida McFadden

“McFadden’s books are perfect beach reads if you like a thriller with a twist. The Tenant is the best selling author’s latest book that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.”

— Erin Schaarschmidt, Head of Adult Services at Port Jefferson Free Library

Not Quite Dead Yet

by Holly Jackson

“Holly Jackson’s adult debut is a twisty thriller where a woman has to solve her own murder.”

— Elizabeth M., Librarian, Middle Country Public Library

Jane and Dan at the End of the World by Colleen Oakley

“[This book] is a whirlwind of fun. It’s entertaining, smart and funny. The perfect summer read.”

— Rallyn Tucker, Adult Reference Librarian, Emma Clark Library

One Italian Summer

by Rebecca Serle

“This novel blends grief, self-discovery, and magical realism in the beautiful Amalfi Coast. Katy, devastated by the death of her mother and best friend, Carol, embarks alone on a trip they had planned to take together to Positano, Italy. It is there that Katy meets her mother — not as she knew her, but as a vibrant 30-year-old woman. This reunion forces Katy to see her mother in a new light and reevaluate the course of her own life. It is a moving novel that lets you reflect on love, family, and finding oneself after loss.”

— Amanda Lentino, Adult Reference Coordinator, The Smithtown Library

For Teens/Tweens

Honeysuckle and Bone

by Trisha Tobias

“[This book] is a modern gothic thriller, reminiscent of the classic novella, “The Turn of the Screw,” crossed with modern YA mystery tropes. It’s set in a lushly detailed environment that screams for a film adaptation. This new YA book is not to miss!”

— Emily Ostrander, Head Librarian of the Teen & Tween Services Department, Emma Clark Library

Sunrise on the Reaping

by Suzanne Collins

Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

— Kristine T., Librarian, Middle Country Public Library

The Romantic Tragedies of a Drama King

by Harry Trevaldwyn

— Sal Filosa, Head of Teen and Technical Services at Port Jefferson Free Library

After Life

by Gayle Forman

[This book] is an emotional and thought-provoking story that explores grief, identity, and the importance of second chances. The characters feel relatable, making it easy to connect with their struggles and growth. The book’s heartfelt message and compelling storytelling make it hard to put down.

— Colleen Navins, Teen Services Coordinator, The Smithtown Library

For Children

Cincinnati Lee, Curse Breaker

by Heidi Heilig

“Children will love reading this book for its fast-paced adventure, clever twists, and a hero they can root for. With a mysterious curse to unravel, magical secrets around every corner, and the excitement of travel and exploration without ever leaving home, it’s the perfect page-turner to spark imaginations. Young readers will be hooked from the first chapter!”

— Marcela Lenihan, Children’s Librarian, Emma Clark Library

Other recommendations include:

“Sylvia Doe and the 100-Year Flood” by Robert Beatty (8-12 Years) — Kimberly Manise, Head of Children’s Services, Port Jefferson Free Library

“Don’t Trust Fish” by Neil Sharpson (3-6 year-olds) — Cassidy O., Middle Country Public Library

“Will the Pigeon Graduate?” by Mo Willems — Maggie Moloney, Children’s Services Coordinator, The Smithtown Library

“Swimming into Trouble” by Angela Ahn (1st through 3rd grades) — By Tracy L., Librarian, Middle Country Public Library

“Monster Locker” by Jorge Augusto Aguirre (4th through 6th grades) — Kristen T., Middle Country Public Library

“Nothing Bad Happens Here” by Rachel Ekstrom-Courage — Jenny Cammarano, Library, Comsewogue Public Library

This article originally appeared in TBR News Media’s Summer Times supplement on June 19.