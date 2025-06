This Residence Offers Unparalleled Water Views. Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen With Top Of The Line Appliances. French Doors Open To An Expansive Deck. The Primary Suite Is On The Main Level, With A Loft Overlooking The Water. 3 Additional Bedrooms, Two Of Them En-Suites. In-Ground Pool With Patio, Private Staircase And Sandy Shoreline.

$5,375,000

For more information, click here.