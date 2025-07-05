Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Melville

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously

injured a pedestrian in Melville on July 5.

Nadil Ceka was looking at a disabled vehicle while standing on the shoulder of southbound Bagatelle

Road, south of Dix Woods Drive, when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene at approximately

1:10 p.m. The vehicle, possibly a gray Hyundai, fled southbound on Bagatelle Road.

Ceka, 58, of Brooklyn, was transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in

West Islip for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.