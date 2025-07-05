Home Police & Fire Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Melville
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously
injured a pedestrian in Melville on July 5.
Nadil Ceka was looking at a disabled vehicle while standing on the shoulder of southbound Bagatelle
Road, south of Dix Woods Drive, when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene at approximately
1:10 p.m. The vehicle, possibly a gray Hyundai, fled southbound on Bagatelle Road.
Ceka, 58, of Brooklyn, was transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in
West Islip for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime
Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.