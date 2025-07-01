Stony Brook Medicine Urology team to use new technology to monitor bladder dysfunction in patients

Dr. Jason Kim and Dr. Steven Weissbart of the Women’s Pelvic Health and Continence Center at Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) have successfully performed one of the nation’s first—and the East Coast’s very first—Glean™ Urodynamics procedures using Bright Uro’s ambulatory urodynamic system.

This innovative diagnostic technology represents a significant advancement in the evaluation of bladder function for the estimated 17 million people who experience daily bladder control problems in the United States. Unlike traditional urodynamic studies that require catheterization and observation in a clinical setting, Glean™ enables real-time data collection in an ambulatory, real-world environment—offering a more natural experience for patients while improving diagnostic accuracy, safety and overall comfort. Patients diagnosed with lower urinary tract dysfunction (LUTD) and looking to tract symptoms that are difficult to capture during traditional in-office urodynamic testing can benefit from the systems wireless, catheter-free, monitoring of bladder pressure that is safe.

Dr. Jason Kim, Associate Professor of Urology and Director of the Women’s Pelvic Health and Continence Center at SBUH, served as the national principal investigator for the FDA-approved trial of the Glean™ system. The results of this pivotal trial were recently published in the Journal of Endourology.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of urologic innovation,” said Dr. Kim. “This new technology marks a major step forward in patient-centered care by providing a more physiologic, less invasive approach to urodynamic testing. This will improve both the quality of the data we gather and the patient experience overall.”

As the second site in the country—and the first on the East Coast—to implement this state-of-the-art technology, SBUH continues to lead in advancing care for patients with pelvic floor disorders and lower urinary tract symptoms.

