Smith Haven Mall Carnival returns for 10 days of fun

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Dreamland Amusements Carnival from July 10 to July 20. Enjoy summer fun for the whole family with exciting midway rides and games for all ages and carnival eats.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36″ & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., July 10 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Ride tickets are also available on the midway. Online pre-sale special: $45/50 tickets + 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Visit the website for coupons for $5 off regular-price ride wristbands, $5 off a 50-ticket Super Saver Family Pack, and $2 off a $10 food purchase.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free. .

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

For more information, call 866-666-3247, visit www.dreamlandamusements.com or click here.