Town of Huntington officials tells boaters to slow down this July 4th weekend

Large Boat Crowds Expected for Asharoken Fireworks

Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, town maritime staff, and County law enforcement held a press conference on July 2 covering the essential rules to follow on the water this Independence Day weekend and highlighting the importance of abiding by each and every rule.

The Town will be implementing temporary 5 mile-per-hour speed zones to ensure safety in town waterways on July 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Please refer to this link to view the zone map and their speeds.

The Town of Huntington also warns boaters that there will be over 1,000 boats on Town waterways this holiday. The Town and local law enforcement want everyone to be aware of the dangers that a wake from speedboating creates, as they can potentially destabilize a smaller or overcrowded boat – “caution is of the utmost importance as this exact scenario played out several years ago to Victoria Gaines” said Supervisor Smyth.

As a result of Victoria Gaines passing, who would’ve turned 21 this summer, Huntington initiated a Boating Safety Week each May, at the beginning of the boating season.

Town of Huntington reminds its residents, it is now state law that if you are going to be at the helm of a boat, classes are mandatory, as is a boating license.

The Town’s Harbormaster’s office will be out on the waters supporting the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau enforcing the following rules:

Speeding

intoxication

boat overcrowding

The Town would also like to remind boaters that Huntington’s Harbor Masters will be out patrolling the waters from 7:00 am until 1:00 am every day and on call 24-7, to ensure the safety of Town waterways. Huntington also announced that boat capacity plates are on every boat. These plates direct operators on how much weight is allowed on each boat. The weight indicated on the plates include passengers and equipment/gear.

The Town of Huntington urge that every person on each boat is fitted with a life jacket. The life jackets should be the appropriate size for each person – adult’s for adults and children’s for children. Adult sized life jackets do not protect children.

Supervisor Smyth and the Department of Maritime Services also announced there are now throwable life rings on all docks and ramps in Town in the case of an emergency.

The Town of Huntington emphasizes that it is extremely important that all citizens know that boating while intoxicated is just as illegal, dangerous, and as serious of a crime as driving while intoxicated . According to the NIH and the US Coast Guard, “alcohol consumption contributes to 18% of boating deaths in which the primary cause is known, making alcohol the leading known contributor of fatal boating accidents.”

Sergeant Peter Zotos of the Suffolk County Police Department stated “Alcohol and water are a dangerous combination. The sun, heat, and motion of the boat already impair your judgment and coordination to operate safely – adding alcohol or drugs already magnifies that effect.”

Supervisor Smyth sent a message to kayakers “I urge all kayakers to use common sense when you are on the water. Stay out of the channels, stay close to shore, particularly this weekend, when there is a tremendous amount of boating activity. Be smart about it. Be safe.

————————————-

Village of Asharoken Fireworks Show

The Village of Asharoken’s annual fireworks show will take place at Crab Meadow Beach, Waterview St. W., Fort Salonga, on Friday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Viewing is available from Crab Meadow Beach, James Street or Ocean Avenue in Northport. Boaters can watch the fireworks from Northport Bay or the Long Island Sound.