Paw Prints: Meet Penny, Ben, Carrots, Mara and Prince!

Meet Penny

”See a Penny, pick it up, then all day you’ll have good luck.” A ten-year-old Yorkie mix, this bright and shiny little girl is hoping to find her forever home and become part of your family. A happy and amusing companion, she’ll keep you entertained on your walks, sharing all the “gossip” from the small dog kennel, adding her own delightful spin. Enjoying proximity to her favorite humans, she’s also the perfect one to welcome you home at the end of the day, so be sure to stop by Little Shelter in Huntington to meet this tiny talisman of good fortune! “Share the Penny with a friend and your luck will never end.” Call 631-368-8770, ext 21

Meet Ben

It has been said that the Pekingese is a sophisticated dog of undying loyalty and many subtle delights, who bonds very closely with his humans. This gentle fellow is Ben, clocking in at ten-years-old, ten being the new five! Active and outgoing, he’s always ready for a walk around the grounds, meeting and greeting friends along the way. Incredibly charming, clever and confident, he knows how to use that to his advantage. Opinionated when it comes to matters of the heart, he’s hoping to find his perfect match and a forever home, settle in and live happily ever after. If you have a similar plan, stop by Little Shelter in Huntington to take a Peke at a boy named Ben! Call 631-368-8770, ext 21.

Meet Carrots

This very handsome boy arrived at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter after being found injured on the road by an Animal Control Officer. His arm has since healed and now he is waiting for his furever home. Carrots is sweet, adorable, sometimes playful and sometimes lazy kitty who is looking for a family to love. He is a relaxed guy who loves to get pet and those cheeks will just make you melt. Estimated to be 3 to 5 years old, 9.13 pounds, he is up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped and FELV/FIV negative. Fill out a Matchmaker application online at www.brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-6950.

Meet Mara

A woman of mystery, meet Mara, a ten-year-old Collie mix up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Retired from government work, she’s enjoying her free time and the ability to take up new hobbies and explore her interests. Busily clipping coupons when she’s not looking for her glasses, she a savvy shopper, always finding the best deals on toys, treats, and comfortable bedding. Happy to accompany you on a leisurely stroll, she’ll nod in agreement with your opinions, supportive of all your endeavors, while reminding you that seniors have a lot of wisdom, experience and ideas to contribute. Stop by to meet Mara and help write her next chapter…we guarantee a happy ending! Call 631-368-8770, ext 21.

*Mara is not housebroken.

Meet Prince

Prince arrived at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter because his family was moving and they were unable to take him. Upon arrival he was a bit confused as to what happened to his people and how he ended up homeless, alone and in the animal shelter. Prince is one of those dogs that needed some extra time, after all he was with his family since he was a pup and he will be 8 years old in June.

His previous owner describes him as an outgoing guy who is playful, high energy, friendly, an amazing partner who loves to show affection and be with you. Prince is hoping to get a second chance at a good life with a human to love and a place to call his own. He just needs a chance. He is housebroken, crate trained, loves his bed, knows sit and is very treat motivated. He is great at catching his treats mid air. He will need a home with children over 10 years old and he will do best as the only pet. He is about 76 pounds, 7.5 years young, up to date on vaccinations, neutered, micro-chipped and heartworm negative.

If you are interested in meeting Prince and making him part of your family, fill out a Matchmaker application online at www.brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-6950 to arrange a meet and greet.

Free rabies clinic

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven will hold a free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is open to all Town residents and offers free rabies vaccinations for all dogs, cats and ferrets and free cat/dog FVRCP or DAPPCV vaccine. Dogs must be on a leash. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 631-451-6950.

