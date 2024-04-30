Dreamland Amusements kicks off 2024 Long Island summer tour with Bald Hill Fair

Local family business focuses on family fun at carnivals as well as three major events featuring several fireworks shows and a stunning new Ferris wheel

Leading carnival midway and family entertainment provider Dreamland Amusements is bringing first-rate family fun back to Long Island this summer with exciting rides and games for all ages, favorite fair food, and a variety of special attractions including live entertainment, a series of spectacular fireworks shows, and “The Wheel,” the largest Ferris wheel on Long Island at a towering 110 feet tall.

This summer, Dreamland will also introduce a third signature event: the Bald Hill Fair at Catholic Health Amphitheater, which will kick off the 2024 Long Island Summer Tour May 9-19 in Farmingville.

The busy Long Island schedule includes the Long Island FunFest, June 13-23 at Suffolk County Community College’s Grant Campus, and the Empire State Fair, June 28 – July 16 at Nassau Live Center, the final stop before Dreamland continues on its northern route.

Among the signature event entertainment will be circus shows, live music, pirate thrill shows, petting zoos and much more. Be sure to visit the individual event websites for each one’s schedule of offerings.

In addition, a total of eight dazzling fireworks displays will illuminate the Long Island night sky this summer at Dreamland’s three major events. These crowd-pleasing shows will be produced by the renowned Fireworks by Grucci, a Long Island-based family business founded in 1850.

While Dreamland Amusements, another well-established family business, services the length of the East Coast from Florida to Maine, Long Island is particularly special to owners Kathy and Bob DeStefano, who make their home there when they’re not on the road with the two carnival units they operate with two of their daughters, two sons-in-law and a nephew.

Bob DeStefano said his family looks forward every year to seeing many familiar faces enjoying Dreamland’s Long Island events.

“These folks aren’t just patrons, they’re our neighbors and friends,” DeStefano said. “I can’t express how much it’s meant to have the support of the Long Island community all these years, and we’re very pleased to give them the best experience we can.”

The 2024 Long Island Summer Tour includes:

May 9-19: Bald Hill Fair at Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, LIE Exit 63 (North Ocean Avenue) in Farmingville (www.BaldHillFair.com)

May 9-19: Hicksville Carnival at Broadway Commons

May 23-27: Levittown Carnival sponsored by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce

May 23-27: Merrick Train Station Carnival at Merrick LIRR Station

May 30 – June 2: Herricks Community Fund Carnival at Herricks Community Center in New Hyde Park

May 30 – June 9: South Shore Mall Carnival in Bay Shore

June 12-16: Westbury Carnival at Samanea New York Mall

June 13-23: Long Island FunFest at Exit 53S off the LIE (www.LongIslandFunFest.com)

June 26-30: Hicksville Summer Carnival at Broadway Commons

June 28 – July 14: Empire State Fair at Nassau Live Center, Uniondale (www.EmpireStatefair.com)

July 4-7: Lynbrook Titans Carnival at Greis Park

“We’re really excited to be back on Long Island and provide a topnotch family-fun experience at all of our upcoming events,” DeStefano said. “And we believe our guests will be excited by the roster of rides at each event and the entertainment offerings at the Bald Hill Fair, FunFest and Empire State Fair.”

All Dreamland events feature mechanical rides for the whole family, from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, entertaining midway games, and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.