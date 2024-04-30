Leisure Village Senior Club raises $5k for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

On April 29, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner (fourth from left) stopped by the Leisure Village

Senior Club in Ridge to thank the members for their generous donation of $5000 to Saint Jude Children’s

Research Hospital.

Over the last 3 years, the group has raised and donated $9000 to Saint Jude. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

Councilwoman Bonner said, “The work that these volunteers do for the children at St. Jude is truly heroic. It’s a labor of love that pays back ten-fold when you see the smiles on the faces of the children and their parents when they leave the hospital.”

Pictured left to right are Cheryl Guastello; Linda Staszak; Stacey Bawker, St. Jude’s Philanthropic Advisor; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Kathy Senatore; Ellen Fisher; Lil Nociforo and Gail Powell.

To learn more about how you can donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, go to www.stjude.org .