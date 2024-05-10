James Simons, SBU benefactor and mathematician, dies at 86

By Daniel Dunaeif

James Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies and the former Mathematics chair at Stony Brook University whose foundation gave a record-breaking $500 million unrestricted gift to SBU last year, died today at the age of 86, the Simons Foundation announced.

“It is with great sadness that the Simons Foundation announces the death of its co-founder and chair emeritus, James Harris Simons,” the Foundation announced on its web site.

Simons founded what would become Renaissance Technologies in 1978, which developed an incredibly profitable quantitative trading platform that built his personal net worth to over $31 billion, making him the 55th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Simons and his wife Marilyn, who co-founded the Simons Foundation and earned her undergraduate and PhD degrees in economics from Stony Brook University, founded the Simons Foundation in 1994. The Foundation has given billions of dollars to hundreds of philanthropic causes, focusing on math and science research and education.

Simons, who was known as “Jim” to colleagues, was “an exceptional leader who did transformative work in mathematics and developed a world-leading investment company,” David Spergel, Simons Foundation president, said in a statement. With his wife, the current Simons Foundation board chair, Simons “created an organization that has already had an enormous impact in mathematics, basic science and our understanding of autism. The Simons Foundation, an in-perpetuity foundation, will carry their vision for philanthropy into the future.”

The Simons Foundation’s contributions have made discoveries possible in autism, the origins of the universe, cell biology, and computational science, according to the Foundation.

Simons has supported numerous philanthropic efforts, including the Simons Foundation, Simons Foundation International, Math for America, among others.

Simons is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

“From his role as chairman of the math department to his years of leadership on the Stony Brook Foundation Board of Trustees, to his transformational generosity, Jim forever impacted Stony Brook,” Maurie McInnis, President of Stony Brook University, wrote in a note to the school community. “Our university is infinitely better because of Jim, and his passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.”

Stony Brook plans to celebrate Simons’s impact in the coming months.

In recent years, in addition to the largest ever unrestricted gift to a higher education institution in American history, the Simons Foundation announced a $100 million contribution to the university’s successful bid to develop Governor’s Island into a climate solutions center.