Woman seriously injured in Commack motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously

injured a woman in Commack on June 28.

Cindy Membreno-Reyes was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on the entrance ramp between Express

Drive North and Exit 53 when her vehicle left the road and overturned at 8:50 a.m.

Membreno-Reyes, 35, of Brentwood, was transported by Commack Volunteer Ambulance to South

Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.