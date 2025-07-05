Earl L. Vandermeulen High School’s prom continues beloved tradition

1 of 8

On June 30, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School, in the Port Jefferson Union Free School District, hosted a prom unlike any other on Long Island. A yearly tradition since the 1950s, the prom brings together the Port Jefferson community to create a magical night and celebrate the Class of 2025’s accomplishments.

Port Jefferson’s prom is a true community-wide affair, with close to 100 residents taking the weekend to build the event’s setting—completely transforming the school and its gymnasium. The prom is the latest on Long Island, taking place after graduation so that the town’s prom-builders have the opportunity to build out the year’s theme in complete secrecy. The community spirit throughout the prom’s process is so strong that most of the Port Jefferson residents who help no longer have children attending school in the District.

The theme, kept secret from the students, was inspired by the novel The Great Gatsby. The school’s gymnasium was decorated with Roaring Twenties-themed decorations and activities, taking students completely by surprise as they arrived. When the Class of 2025 pulled up to the school, they did so in luxury cars, limousines and even a firetruck—greeted by a crowd of cheering community members serving as paparazzi.

“This long standing tradition is something that the community looks forward to every year,” said John Ruggero, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School Principal. “I am so thankful to everyone who aided in making this event possible for the Class of 2025. I am proud to be a part of a community that values showing up for one another and for the next generation.”

