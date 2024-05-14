Urologist Dr. John Fitzgerald joins NY Health

New York Health (NY Health) has announced that board-certified Urologist Dr. John Fitzgerald has joined its Urology team.

Dr. Fitzgerald will practice at: 5316 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station; 300 Old Country Road, Riverhead; 1061 N. Broadway, 2nd Fl, North Massapequa; and 1055 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage.

“Dr. Fitzgerald joins NY Health, bringing tremendous clinical experience in treating all types of urological malignancies and improving quality of life with minimally invasive treatments in a patient-centric fashion. He is fully supported by our first-in-class oncologists, who are thrilled with this new addition to our physician family,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health.

Dr. Fitzgerald is an experienced urologic oncologist who specializes in the surgical management of kidney, prostate, and bladder, as well as other genitourinary malignancies, which are treated with any approach. He also has expertise in the treatment of non-malignant diseases, including BPH and kidney stones.

“I feel that no matter what the issue, a patient should feel better upon leaving a doctor’s office than when walking in,” he said.

Dr. Fitzgerald earned his Doctor of Medicine at University College Dublin in Ireland. He then completed residency training at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was named Chief Resident. Dr. Fitzgerald completed his Urology Oncology Fellowship at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he earned his Master of Science in Clinical Investigation (MScI). He is certified by the American Board of Urology and the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). He serves as the Chief of Urology and the director of robotics at Northport VAMC, where he spearheads innovative approaches to urologic surgery and ensures the highest standards of care for his patients. Additionally, he has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and Newsday.

To make an appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald, please call 631-663-4850.

For more information, visit www.nyhealth.com.