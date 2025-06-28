Teachers Federal Credit Union raises more than $924,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

Teachers Federal Credit Union has announced it has raised more than $924,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® through its third annual Golf Tournament and organization-wide fundraising efforts.

Held on June 4 at the Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton, the prestigious event brought together more than 150 golfers, sponsors, and supporters — all united by a shared mission to improve the health and lives of children across the country.

“We are proud to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the incredible care they provide to children and families nationwide,” said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. “Thanks to the generous support of our business partners, employees, and members, our third annual golf tournament was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on this impact in the years ahead.”

Teachers Federal Credit Union has directed fundraising contributions to hospitals across both New York and Florida — where many of the credit union’s members live, work, and bank. Donations have supported Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

In 2024, Teachers raised more than $1.1 million for nonprofit organizations nationwide and its employees volunteered more than 3,000 hours to causes focused on education, healthcare, and community development.

Sponsors of the Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament include TruStage, Fiserv, Salesforce, SWBC, and many more.

For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, please visit www.teachersfcu.org.