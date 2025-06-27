Plain Talk: Highlights from recent pilgrimage and a few words for our graduates

By Fr. Francis Pizzarelli

In the first week of June, I was honored to lead a pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi. There were 65 of us, including the HIMS and Her, a very talented music group from Hope House Ministries.

The purpose of this pilgrimage was to celebrate the jubilee year of hope. It is also Hope House Ministries’ 45th anniversary. I wanted to give thanks for the countless blessings and amazing support we have received over the past four decades, especially since we’ve never taken government grants to help sustain us.

On our third day in Rome, we went to Saint Peter’s Basilica for an audience with Pope Leo the 14th. We were among more than 150,000 other people from around the world. It was quite powerful; due to a connection that I have in Rome, we were able to sit in the front section, front row, just right of the Pope. It was amazing experience; his message was amazing; being among people from around the world was amazing.

As we were leaving, the HIMS and Her sang their anthem “Go Light Your World,” which is a song about hope.

Before we left Rome, we visited the tomb of Pope Francis. It was overwhelmingly powerful. His prophetic voice continues to inspire me to just stay the course.

On Day 6, we traveled to Assisi, which is very holy ground. We visited the tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi. We saw the home where he was born and we walked in his footsteps.

Every night after a lot of walking, a lot of visiting and dinner, we had an optional meeting for people to share what touched them on that particular day. After the sharing, we’d have a traditional American sing along; singing America’s best — “Sweet Caroline-” — the Italians didn’t know what hit them.

At our last get together, I asked my co- pilgrims what was most striking about our time together. Almost everyone spoke of the powerful masses and music. However, the other striking comment was about us as a group, how strangers from all over the country came together and built community and new friendships, friendships that they believe will last forever.

As the leader, I too was profoundly touched by how a group of strangers became vulnerable brothers and sisters, friends and a community despite the polarizing times we live in.

By the time you read this column, our seniors in high school will have graduated.

A few words for the class of 2025: Don’t be blinded by those who tend to use shame, blame, guilt and religion to shackle people down and divide them. Set people free with your commitment to respect and being non-judgmental of all.

May your moral compass guide you on a path that is committed to working for peace and social justice. As Gandhi once said. “BE THE CHANGE YOU HOPE FOR.”

Congratulations class of 2025. Thank you for making the world a little bit better, a little brighter and a little more hopeful!

Father Francis Pizzarelli, SMM, LCSW-R, ACSW, DCSW, is the director of Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson.