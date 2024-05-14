Suffolk D.A.: Huntington Station man pleads guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder
Candelario Cordova Faces 30 Years in Prison for Fatally Stabbing His Friend and Attempted Murder of Victim’s Wife
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on May 14 announced that Candelario Cordova, 54, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree, for the stabbing death of 58-year-old Roque Cisneros. He also pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, for stabbing the victim’s wife when she tried to intervene.
“Unfortunately, in addition to witnessing the trauma of her husband being stabbed to death by the defendant, the victim’s wife also endured her own horrific injuries during the defendant’s attack,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I hope that the defendant’s plea today brings some measure of closure and relief to the victim’s wife and family.”
According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on February 16, 2023, Cordova and Cisneros, who were friends and co-workers, were both sitting in the defendant’s SUV that was parked in front of Cisneros’ home. Cisneros’ wife, who was looking out of her kitchen window, saw Cordova seated in the driver’s seat and trying to get Cisneros out of the vehicle. The defendant then suddenly drove away with Cisneros still in the SUV, so Cisneros’ wife jumped into her car and followed them.
Cordova stopped his SUV around the corner on Oakwood Road, jumped out, opened the trunk, and retrieved a long knife. He then opened the passenger side of the SUV and began stabbing Cisneros repeatedly in the neck and body. Cisneros’ wife attempted to stop the attack by grabbing Cordova, who then began slashing and stabbing her. Several passing motorists stopped and intervened, ultimately subduing Cordova until members of the Suffolk County Police Department arrived. The knife used during the attack was recovered at the scene.
Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple stab and incise knife wounds. Cisneros’ wife was transported to Huntington Hospital where she was treated for her stab wounds.
On May 14, 2024, Cordova pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins to Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, both Class B violent felonies.
Cordova is due back in court for sentencing on June 20, 2024, where he is expected to receive 30 years in prison. He is being represented by Matthew Tuohy, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Frank Schroeder of the Homicide Bureau and Patrick Fedun of the Major Crime Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Ronca of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.