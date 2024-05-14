Suffolk D.A.: Huntington Station man pleads guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder

Candelario Cordova Faces 30 Years in Prison for Fatally Stabbing His Friend and Attempted Murder of Victim’s Wife

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on May 14 announced that Candelario Cordova, 54, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree, for the stabbing death of 58-year-old Roque Cisneros. He also pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, for stabbing the victim’s wife when she tried to intervene.

“Unfortunately, in addition to witnessing the trauma of her husband being stabbed to death by the defendant, the victim’s wife also endured her own horrific injuries during the defendant’s attack,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I hope that the defendant’s plea today brings some measure of closure and relief to the victim’s wife and family.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on February 16, 2023, Cordova and Cisneros, who were friends and co-workers, were both sitting in the defendant’s SUV that was parked in front of Cisneros’ home. Cisneros’ wife, who was looking out of her kitchen window, saw Cordova seated in the driver’s seat and trying to get Cisneros out of the vehicle. The defendant then suddenly drove away with Cisneros still in the SUV, so Cisneros’ wife jumped into her car and followed them.