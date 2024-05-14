Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole from a Huntington Station store in February.

Three women allegedly stole four designer handbags from Balenciaga at Sak’s Fifth Avenue, located

at 230 Walt Whitman Road on February 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The handbags were valued at $9,439.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.