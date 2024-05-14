Daniel R. Liff named to Forbes Magazine’s List of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS )has announced that Daniel R. Liff, a Managing Director, Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Hauppauge Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2024 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quatitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Dan is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Robert Forte, Market Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Hauppauge office. “To be named to this list recognizes Dan’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”

