SBU News: Dr. Susan Lane inducted as Master of the American College of Physicians

The title invokes her outstanding impact on the field of medicine as a clinician and educator

Susan Lane, MD, MACP, Professor of Medicine at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine (RSOM), was recently inducted as a Master of the American College of Physicians (MACP), the world’s largest medical specialty society.

According to the American College of Physicians (ACP), MACPs, a title reserved for a limited number of physicians each year, are selected because of their “integrity, positions of honor, impact in practice or in medical research, or other attainments in science or in the art of medicine.” In addition to their contributions to medical research, Masters must be active ACP members and are expected to maintain active involvement after their convocation as MACPs.

Since 1991, only two other physicians from Stony Brook Medicine have received this unique distinction. This includes Drs. Jordan J. Cohen (1991) and Martin R. Liebowitz (1999), making Dr. Lane the third Stony Brook physician to become an MACP.

Dr. Lane joined Stony Brook University in 2000. She and 56 other recipients were formally inducted at the ACP’s annual Internal Medicine Meeting in Boston on April 18-20.

“I am honored to be named an ACP Master, joining a renowned group of physician leaders who are my role models, and who like the ACP are dedicated to quality patient care, advocacy, and education to improve the lives of our patients,” says Dr. Lane.

Within the RSOM, Dr. Lane is the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Vice Chair of Education in the Department of Medicine.

She has balanced a career as a physician with a passion for education and advocacy. Dr. Lane is currently Vice Chair of the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine Board of Directors and the former President of the Association of Program Directors in Internal Medicine (2021-2022). For her research and excellence in education and leadership, she has won numerous awards, including the RSOM Aesculapius Award for Excellence in Medical Education (2019), the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) Inspire Award (2022), and the RSOM Department of Medicine Outstanding Service Award (2021).

The East Setauket resident received her B.A. from Amherst College, her M.D. from the University of Connecticut, and completed her Internal Medicine Residency Training at Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and has practiced general internal medicine since 1996.

Susan Lane, MD, MACP

