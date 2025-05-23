Farmers market season kicks off on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

The warm weather months are a peak time for outdoor activities, including visiting your local farmers market. A vibrant hub of fresh produce and artisanal goods, a farmer’s market is a delightful way to support local farmers and businesses and to connect with your community. Chances are you can find one nearby on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the fall.

The Port Jefferson Summer Farmers Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Three Village Farmers Market

The Three Village Farmers Market at Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket returns on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

Huntington

A farmers market will be held in the Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fresh produce, baked goods, cheese, pickles, honey, special events, guest vendors. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a farmers market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport, hosts a farmers market every Saturday from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Honey, ravioli, cheese, coffee, pickles, empanadas, mushrooms, baked goods, jams, fruits and vegetables, plants. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Farmers Market will be held at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday through Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local produce honey, bread and baked goods, seafood, international specialties, plants, flower bouquets and more. 631-802-2160

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October. Fresh locally grown produce, flowers, honey, coffee, shellfish, artisan baked goods, breads jams, hot food, pickles, craft beer, international foods, live music, kids corner. 516-658-5268