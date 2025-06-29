The Black Pearl shines as Port Jefferson’s hottest new restaurant

1 of 13

By Julianne Mosher

Port Jeff’s new waterfront destination, the Black Pearl Seafood Chophouse and Bar is a real gem.

Nestled inside Danfords Hotel on East Broadway, the completely renovated space was previously the Ferryman’s Grille & Bar and Wave Seafood & Steak before that. Now, under new management from Long Island-based Top Flight Foods Group, the restaurant and bar boast a completely new, sleek look that is already bringing in guests every night.

Joe Vitrano, president at Top Flight, said that he was interested in the space more than a year ago. After speaking with TPG Hotel & Resorts, which purchased Danfords from The Crest Group in 2021, both parties decided to turn the former Ferryman’s into the Black Pearl under Vitrano, and his group’s, leadership. Top Flight owns and operates several places including Tiki Joe’s restaurants and bars across Long Island.

“You can see the difference right away,” he said.

Once the papers were signed, Vitrano and team, including partners Bill Monaco, Bill Murphy and Gabrielle Vitrano, went to work. They did a complete renovation of the outside seating area and indoors. The catering spaces upstairs and on the Danfords campus were fixed up, as well, officially opening in early June.

For the 70-seat outdoor dining area, Vitrano said they installed sleek new umbrellas for each table and put in tables with expensive ipe wood. They re-sanded, repainted and refurnished the dockside tables to make it “feel more like a vacation spot, a destination.” Even the planters were repainted to look fresh.

The inspiration was a black pearl, named after famed pirate Jack Sparrow’s ship. “It gives that luxury, but since it’s waterfront, it has rich, nautical feel,” said Vitrano.

Outside, guests can grab a drink or their whole meal with views of the Long Island Sound and the Port Jefferson Ferry. Every week, live music plays on the back deck from an array of local bands on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Inside, the former Grille has a new identity. Sleek, inviting and alluring with dark furnishings contracting the light from its open windows on the water. Custom peacock-inspired wallpaper lines the walls, and the ceiling, of the dining room while solid brass outlines the space. Brand new chandeliers hang in every room.

“You won’t find these anywhere else,” he said. “I wanted it to standout.”

The bar was redone with marble, brass-lined seating and top-shelf liquor to continue with the shiny black pearl aura Top Flight was looking to achieve. Vitrano said they even added insulation to the ceiling to keep music from the catering space upstairs at bay. Cozy dining booths outlining the bar space were custom made with alligator on the front and back.

“It’s expensive,” Vitrano said, noting that the total renovation costed over $1.3 million.

In the main dining room, a special space was also created overlooking the other diners. A curtain can be drawn to hide a cozy, large dining table in a room called “The V Room” that is available for larger parties looking for a little privacy, especially for a group of six to eight people.

“I saw the potential,” he said. “Port Jeff is an iconic town, and Danfords is an iconic place. I bet one out of five people know what Danfords is. It’s a natural draw.”

Open year-round, Vitrano added that when they took over the Grille, they “threw out” the menu and started fresh with a lunch and dinner menu, plus a daily breakfast.

The Black Pearl offers more than 60 different liquors and a menu that has something for every palette.

“Everyone can find something they like,” said Keith Wedderburn, general manager. “It’s like two restaurants in one.”

To start, the restaurant offers both East and West Coast oysters, colossal shrimp cocktail, and a Caesar salad that is anything but classic. It has crisp romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Locatelli enhanced creamy dressing, house-made garlic croutons and Parmigiano-Reggiano snow to finish. The Pearl Feta Chunk salad features yellow watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapeno, Kalamata olives, red onions and chunks of feta cheese. All of their soups are homemade.

Also, on the menu is everything from handheld sandwiches, burgers, pastas, chicken, fish and steak. Vitrano said their branzino is a fan favorite, but really, everything is so good. They also have a whole menu of handcrafted cocktails and daily desserts.

“Our food is just impeccable, it’s absolutely amazing,” Vitrano said. “Port Jeff has been waiting for something like this for a very long time.”

Located inside Danfords Hotel & Marina at 25 East Broadway in Port Jefferson, the Black Pearl Seafood Chophouse is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight. For more information, call 631-676-7025 or visit blackpearlportjeff.com.