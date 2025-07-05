New eatery, The BlackSheep, opens in Miller Place

On June 25, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined community members and local business leaders to celebrate the grand opening of The BlackSheep, a new eatery in Miller Place, located at 465 Route 25A, in the former Maggie’s Eatery location.

Councilwoman Bonner presented the owners with an official Certificate of Congratulations on behalf of the Town of Brookhaven at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I’m excited to welcome The BlackSheep to Miller Place and look forward to seeing it become a staple in the neighborhood,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “It’s always inspiring to see a local business that brings people together through creativity and great food.”

Kopstein, a Port Jefferson resident and longtime chef, took over the location earlier this spring and has transformed it into a cozy, art-filled space that celebrates local talent and individuality. Formerly a sous chef at Maggie’s, Kopstein has launched The BlackSheep as his first independent venture, offering an inventive American fusion menu and an inclusive atmosphere.

In addition to offering lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, The BlackSheep features artwork from community members and students, each interpreting the idea of a “black sheep” in their own unique way — a nod to the restaurant’s mission of embracing creativity and celebrating those who stand out.

Pictured from left is Vice President of the Mount Sinai-Miller Place Chamber of Commerce Maureen Bond, Legislative Aide Quentin Palifka from Legislator Chad Lennon’s office, Councilwoman Jane Bonner, owners Jon Kopstein and Ashley Kopstein, and their children Aiden Kopstein and Lilly Kopstein.

For more information, call 631-828-5554.