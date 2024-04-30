Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation welcomes supporters and residents to enjoy a ‘A New York State of Mind’ at its 19th annual Gala

Popular Fundraiser Benefits the Foundation’s Resident Assistance Fund

Every spring for nearly 20 years, Jefferson’s Ferry residents, donors, and vendors have joined Jefferson’s Ferry management, staff and board members to support the Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation at its annual gala fundraiser on April 18. This year was no exception. The party, held at Flowerfield in St. James, celebrated the vibrant community, active lifestyle, and peace of mind that can be found in abundance at Jefferson’s Ferry.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Foundation’s Resident Assistance Fund, which was established in 2006 to provide financial assistance to Jefferson’s Ferry residents who outlive their assets or experience a shortfall through no fault of their own. Over the years, the Resident Assistance Fund has played a role in upholding the Life Plan Community Promise of peace of mind and health care for Jefferson’s Ferry residents by subsidizing the monthly fees of residents in need.

This year, the gala gave a nod to New York City nightlife with “A New York State of Mind” theme. Party-goers enjoyed live music by the Jazz Loft, dancing, New York-style hor d’oeuvres, casino-style gaming and hand-rolled cigars.

With Jefferson’s Ferry’s “Journey Towards Renewal” renovation and expansion project a hair shy of completion–the new Memory Support Neighborhood is due to open in the coming weeks — the gala honored the two architectural and design firms critical to the project, KDA Architects and Merlino Design Partnership (MDP). Principal architect and KDA Partner David Fowles and principal designer and MDP President Bruce Hurowitz were on hand to accept their honors.

“The outpouring of generosity in support of the Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation and the Resident Assistance Fund is deeply gratifying and demonstrative of the strong community bond we enjoy here at Jefferson’s Ferry,” said President and CEO Bob Caulfield. “We have neighbors helping neighbors through the Resident Assistant Fund and in so many other less tangible but no less important ways. It’s one of the many reasons Jefferson’s Ferry is such a singular community.”

Photo Caption: There was a party going on recently at Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation’s 19th Annual Gala in support of its Resident Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to Jefferson’s Ferry residents who outlive their assets or experience a shortfall through no fault of their own. Reflective of this year’s “New York State of Mind” theme, partygoers posed with “NYC taxi cabs” to kick off the event. Pictured here: (L to R:) Jefferson’s Ferry residents Ruth Weinreb, Rose Modica, Josephine Pheffer, Jean Grunwald and Dolores Dellova. (Photo by resident Martin Cohen)

