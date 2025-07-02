Dennis Cannataro Summer Concert Series returns to Smithtown Library July 10

The Dennis Cannataro Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown beginning on July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“I am thrilled to welcome back the Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series to the Smithtown Library considering the damage that was done to the inside of this library during last August’s horrendous rainstorm that caused major flooding. I congratulate and thank Library Director Rob Lusak and his staff for the work they have done to make portions of the library open for the residents,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta who obtained a county grant for the library to host the concert series.

The free concerts provide a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to gather on the lawn of the Smithtown Main Library to spend time together, relax and enjoy the music. The concerts, which begin at 7:30 p.m., will continue through August 14. Local tribute bands provide entertainment by playing the music of such legends as The Beatles, The Police & Sting and the music of the 80s, 90, and 2000s. The schedule is as follows: