Obituary: John Joseph Connell

Prepared by Caitlin Berghela

John Joseph Connell, affectionately known as “Eddie” and “Pop Pop” by his grandchildren, passed away on Friday, April 26, surrounded by his family.

Born March 18,1937, to Michael and Florence Connell, John was a lifelong resident of Huntington who deeply loved his community. Growing up, he attended St. Hugh’s School and Huntington High School, where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Class, daughter of William Class, John’s physical education teacher and the first athletic director at Huntington High School. After high school, John made frequent trips to visit Betty Ann at Cortland State University, while working at the M.A. Connell family funeral home in Huntington Station and serving in the Navy Reserve.

In 1960, John and Betty Ann married and began building their family and a life filled with love in Huntington. In 1961, the high school sweethearts welcomed their son, Michael and, soon after, John’s Navy service was activated to defend his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1962, and in the following year, he and Betty Ann welcomed their daughter, Debbie.

As he and Betty Ann raised their family and planted deeper roots in Huntington, John proudly ran the funeral home for decades with his brother Peter, furthering his family’s legacy and eventually working alongside his son, Michael, and son-in-law, Nicholas Berghela Sr. In 2018, his grandson, Nicholas Berghela Jr., joined the funeral service, making him the fourth generation that has served the Huntington area now for over 100 years. John’s commitment to his work was seen and felt by every person he served, so much so that he never officially retired, and would come to the funeral home nearly every day, right up until the very final days of his life.

While John was able to accomplish so much in his life, it is without question that family was at the core of his existence. As his children grew and started families of their own, John welcomed his son-in-law, Nicholas, and his favorite daughter-in-law, Anne Penders, into his family and loved them as if they were his own children. In turn, his children blessed him with four grandchildren, Krysti (Josh), Nicholas Jr. (Caitlin), Edward John and Grace, and three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Myles and Nicholas III. Becoming a grandfather, and eventually a great-grandfather, was one of John’s greatest joys in life and something in which he took immense pride. Alongside Betty Ann, they loved supporting their grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending every concert, sporting event or graduation. To add to his list of loving nicknames, John proudly donned the title of “El Grande de Grandisimo Great Papa” upon welcoming his great-grandchildren.

Beyond being supportive parents and grandparents, John and Betty Ann filled their days by traveling the country and the world together. From their summers in Montauk, to trips to Ireland, Switzerland, Germany and Bermuda — John and Betty Ann loved every moment of their travels with their children and grandchildren. For many years, they split time between their home in Huntington, with their homes in Florida, from Palm Coast and, eventually, Fort Myers, ingratiating themselves into their communities, and making lifelong friends. Some of their favorite time spent in Florida were the many trips they made to Sanibel Island, either by themselves or with family and friends.

Perhaps the only thing that could rival the deep love that John felt for his family and community was that of his sharp wit and cunning sense of humor. John could be counted on to make everyone laugh, no matter how serious a situation — whether that was by busting out some dance moves, offering one of his signature one-liners that were sure to stop you in your tracks (like offering to lend a hand, and then proceeding to clap), or by making a clean (and sometimes questionable) joke. His ability to keep the party going, lift spirits or soothe a troubled heart, was unparalleled.

As John rejoins his bride, who passed in 2020, he will be loved and missed by his family, extended family, many friends and the community in which he dedicated his life. Viewings to celebrate John’s life will be fittingly held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Wednesday, May 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 53 Prospect Road, Centerport, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, with graveside burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 183 Mount Pleasant Road, Smithtown.