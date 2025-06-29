Port Jefferson Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption hosts annual car show and charity event

1 of 5

By Caroline O’Callaghan

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption of Port Jefferson was the poised backdrop for the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Chapter 319’s fourth annual charity car show on Saturday, June 21. The multisponsored event was held to raise money for the organization Agape Meals for Kids, whose mission is to help provide essential meals to local children who experience food insecurity. Residents and local representatives bore the heat in support of a great cause.

Visitors and car enthusiasts enjoyed the show of vintage vehicles, locally provided food trucks and virtual driving simulation games.

To mark the fourth consecutive gathering, several supporters of the car show were honored during a humbling ceremony. One of those supporters was Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D, 4). Kassay noted the large number of sponsorships was in direct correlation to the significance of the event for its community.

“The sponsorships behind us really show just how much support there is for this work for these individuals, how much work goes into getting these funds from our local businesses to the charities that are supported like Agape Meals for Kids, which we’re so grateful [to have] for our local children,” said Kassay.

Kassay also honored Ray Iasili, who has been a devoted admin of the AHEPA Ch. 319 car show since its conception, with a Proclamation Citation for his outstanding service to the community.

“I see you’re shaking your head because you’re a humble man, but truly, the work that you do, you will never know the depth of support that you’ve brought to families and continue to do so. You know it in your heart, and our families feel it and we need to recognize you and that work today,” Kassay told Iasili.

Kassay was referring to the enormous impact that the car show has had on Agape Meals for Kids. The charity’s president, Irene Michalos, was also honored. Michalos praised AHEPA Ch. 319 for their exponential contributions since Agape began its mission four years ago. “When we packed our first 137 backpacks in December of 2021, we couldn’t have imagined that number would grow to over 18,000, but here we are and your support made that possible,” Michalos said to the crowd.

For those who came out to show their cars and compete in its competition, the small event gave way to big kindnesses. Ron Bernardini came through with his turquoise 1952 Ford Crestline. The car was a showstopper to visitors, and Bernardini was happy with the turnout.

“Today’s a very small show, but a very nice show,” said Bernardini, “the people were all very lovely and they appreciate older things, so they’ve been very kind and very complimentary.” Bernardini continued, “People respect older things that are taken care of, and what can I say? This car is the embodiment of that.”

The future of the annual AHEPA Ch. 319 charity car show is bright, according to Iasili, who hopes the event continues to grow.

“I just love everybody that comes out and helps and supports,” Iasili said. “Let’s do it again next year for a bigger crowd.”

–Photos by Caroline O’Callaghan