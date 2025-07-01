‘The Music Man’ heads to the Argyle Theatre July 10 to Aug. 31

Up next at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street in Babylon, is six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances begin Thursday, July 10 and run through August 31.

The Music Man has been an American institution since it first marched onto Broadway in 1957. With book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, this family-friendly, feel-good musical is packed with rousing marches, heartwarming ballads, barbershop quartets, and a story that’s equal parts funny, romantic, and touching.

Set in River City, Iowa, the show follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townsfolk into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he has no intention of organizing. But Harold’s schemes hit an unexpected chord when he falls for the town’s skeptical librarian, Marian Paroo—who may just teach him a thing or two about integrity, love, and the transformative power of music.

“The Music Man is joyous, nostalgic, and deeply human,” said Artistic Director and Director Evan Pappas. “It reminds us of the beauty in community and the magic that happens when we believe in something—even if it starts with a bit of mischief.”

The cast is led by Elliott Litherland* (Argyle’s: Beauty and the Beast, Carousel, Opera North) as Harold Hill and Natalie Duncan* (International: The Sound of Music) as Marian Paroo, with Paul J. Hernandez (Disney Cruise: Frozen, Aladdin) as Marcellus Washburn, Steve McCoy* (National Tour: Monty Python’s Spamalot,) as Mayor Shinn, Bevin Bell-Hall (NYC: Swingtime Canteen) as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Kara Mikula* (Off-Broadway: A Man of No Importance) as Mrs. Paroo, Evan K. Latta (Regional: Something Rotten) as Tommy Djilas, Katie Gwen Morris (Regional: A Christmas Carol: AGSOC) as Zaneeta, Chris Donovan (Argyle’s: Fiddler on the Roof) as Charlie Cowell. The ensemble features Ben Adair(Regional: Cabaret), Carlyn Barenholtz (Argyle’s Fiddler on the Roof), Evan Ellis Blackwell (National Tour: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Kyra Lynn Burke (National Tour: GIRLS NIGHT: The Musical, Argyle’s A Christmas Carol), Anna Anhui Chin (The New Jack Cole Dancers), Ollie Cirelli (Argyle’s: Bye Bye Birdie), Maya Jane Galipeau(Regional: West Side Story), Ayaan Geer (Regional: The Polar Express), Ben Hahn (Regional: Bye Bye Birdie), Shea Hager (Regional: The Wedding Singer), Jared Houde (Regional: Hairspray), Tim Hotchkin (NYC: Freedom’s Last Stand), Garrison Hunt (Argyle’s: A Christmas Carol the Musical, Beauty and the Beast), Coulby Jenkins (Regional: Rock of Ages, Argyles Fiddler on the Roof), Miranda Noelle Jones (Regional: No, No, Nanette), Madelynn Justice (Regional: Shrek), Jessica Mae Murphy (Regional: The Miracle Worker), Tyler Renaud (Argyle’s: A Christmas Carol), with Saki Masuda* (National Tour: The King and I) as Dance Captain/Swing, Jackson Gifford (Regional: Charlie Brown Christmas) as Swing, and Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: Argyle’s Mamma Mia!, A Christmas Carol) as Swing.

(*Members of Actors’ Equity Association)

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by David Sexton, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze (with assistant Holly Romero), Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin (with Peter Papangelopoulos, Assistant), Props Design by Callie Hester, and Music Coordination by Russell Brown. Daniel Vaughn* serves as Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti*, Katelyn Chiappone, and Gabby Duarte as Assistant Stage Managers. Technical Director is Pat Downes. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Performance schedule is Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets for The Music Man range from $70 to $90 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 631-230-3500.