Stony Brook University Hospital releases 10 safety tips ahead of July 4th holiday 

The Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center at Stony Brook University Hospital, the only designated burn care facility in Suffolk County, has 10 safety tips ahead of the July 4th holiday as families celebrate.

Many will spend the holiday in their backyards for barbecues, cookouts or building fire pits where there’s a greater risk of sustaining a burn injury. Steven Sandoval, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery and Medical Director of the Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center at Stony Brook University Hospital, says “I expect an uptick in patients around this time every year. Firework injuries range from facial burns to loss of digits or hands. Children should not be handling sparklers as they can get as hot as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Sparkler burns are a common holiday injury. They can cause second-or third-degree burns. The best way to prevent burns in the first place is with safety tips and precautions to eliminate potential dangers.”

Dr. Sandoval adds, “Fireworks are not safe when used incorrectly and can be a recipe for disaster. Fireworks should be utilized only by professionals. Together, we can avoid serious burn injuries.”

Fireworks are safe for viewing only when being used by professionals.

Sparklers are one of the most common ways children become burned this holiday, even with a parent’s supervision.

Do not have children around any fireworks, firepits, barbecues or hot coals. Teach them not to grab objects or play with items that can be hot. Go through a lesson where they learn to ask permission.

Limit the use of flammable liquids to start your fire pits and barbecues. Use only approved lighter fluids that are meant for cooking purposes. No gasoline or kerosene.

Don’t leave hot coals from fire pits and barbecues lying on the ground for people to step in.

When cleaning grills, the use of wire bristle brushes can result in ingestion of sharp bristle pieces requiring surgery.

If you are overly tired, and consumed alcohol, do not use the stovetop, fire pit or a fireplace.

Stay protected from the sun. Use hats and sunblock, and realize that sunblock needs to be reapplied after swimming or after sweating.

Use the back burners of the stove to prevent children from reaching up and touching hot pots and pans.

Always use oven mitts or potholders to remove hot items from the stove or microwave. Assume pots, pans and dishware are hot.