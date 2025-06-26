Traffic advisory issued for Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police are advising motorists of road closures for the annual Lt. Michael Murphy Run Around the Lake in Lake Ronkonkoma on June 28.

The run will travel around Lake Ronkonkoma and road closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Rosevale Avenue will be closed between Pond Road and Smithtown Boulevard. Lakeshore Road and Pond

Road will be closed between Portion Road and Church Street. Smithtown Boulevard/Lakeshore

Road/Portion Road will be closed from Rosevale Avenue to Ronkonkoma Avenue.

Additionally, Ocean Avenue and parts of Rosevale Avenue will be closed from Express Drive North to

Motor Parkway between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.