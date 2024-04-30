Suffolk D.A.: Homeless man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two elderly women in their homes

Derrick Clancy is Expected to be Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison at Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 30 that Derrick Clancy, 43, pleaded guilty to burglary, sexual abuse, and other related charges, for breaking into the homes of two elderly women in Mastic Beach and sexually assaulting them.

“This defendant preyed on and violated two elderly women while they were supposed to be in the safe harbor of their own homes,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thanks to the great work of the Suffolk County Police Department officers and task force members, this defendant will no longer be able to harm Suffolk County residents.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, during the early morning hours on October 10, 2023, Clancy broke into a Mastic Beach home where his first victim, a woman over 70 years old, was inside alone. To get inside the home, Clancy cut a hole in a window screen and climbed through the window. Clancy then physically and sexually abused the victim while repeatedly claiming he had a knife. Following the abuse, the victim pressed her medical alert system button for help, and Clancy fled the home. The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.