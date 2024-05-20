Two arrested for selling flavored vape or cannabis produces in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested two employees on May 20 for allegedly selling flavored vape or cannabis products at businesses in Centereach.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation and found employees at two businesses sold flavored vape or cannabis products.

Eric Wilson, 25, of Selden, an employee of Hemp Clouds, located at 1515 Middle Country Road, was charged with alleged Unlawful Sale of Cannabis.

Andrew Petruzzi, 22, of Coram, an employee of Metropolis Smoke Shop, located at 1685 Middle Country Road, was charged with violating NYS Public Health Law, Sale of Flavored Vape Products. Both men were released on a Field Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.