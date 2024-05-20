Pedestrian killed in Ronkonkoma hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma on May 20.

Elyse Crivaro, who was in the roadway, was struck by a car traveling southbound on Ronkonkoma Avenue at Third Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. The vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, fled the scene. Crivaro, 21, of Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk

County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.