Urban Air in Lake Grove raises more than $10k for Stony Brook Cancer Center

Day of fun for kids supports blood cancer research at Stony Brook Cancer Center

Urban Air Lake Grove raised more than $10,000 at the first annual David Wolmetz Memorial Fundraiser honoring the late co-founder of the popular indoor adventure park on the first anniversary of his passing, June 11.

Admission to the park for kids of all ages included access to the most popular attractions including the 30-foot tall Sky Rider zipline, Climbing Walls, Bumper Cars, and more. Local vendors were also on hand for face painting, balloon animals, temporary tattoos and more.

Proceeds from the event will support blood cancer research at the Stony Brook Cancer Center, where Wolmetz received treatment from 2019 to 2023.

“Dave was dedicated to Urban Air Lake Grove and giving back to his community, and he really loved the second family at Stony Brook Cancer Center that took care of him over the last four years,” said Keith Handler, Co-Founder of Urban Air Lake Grove. “Dave was a force of nature. When he set his mind to something you could not stop him. We miss him greatly.”

In October of 2018, Dave was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was admitted to Stony Brook Hospital’s 19th floor, where his treatment started immediately. The wonderful staff at the Cancer Center and hospital treated him throughout his cancer journey, COVID, and subsequently several hospitalizations over the years due to his compromised immune system. Dave never lost hope and trusted his entire Stony Brook Cancer team immensely. Unfortunately, Dave lost his battle on June 9, 2023.

“He loved this place so much,” said Carrie Wolmetz, wife of Dave Wolmetz. “Even in the days that he was physically unable to walk around, he would come here. He never gave up. He focused on the positive and the people he was grateful for. The people in his life who meant a lot to him gave him strength.”

Donations to Stony Brook Cancer Center can be made here.

About Urban Air Lake Grove

With 50,000 sq. ft. of active play space, Urban Air Lake Grove is home to the popular Sky Rider, a zip-line style attraction with a winding track that carries young thrill-seekers flying along 30 feet in the air, the tallest on Long Island. Urban Air Lake Grove also offers a High Ropes obstacle course, Spin Zone bumper cars, and a full set of rock-climbing walls, wall-to-wall trampoline adventures, and Urban Air’s exclusive Urban Warrior Course™ and Battle Beam. Urban Air Lake Grove is located at 3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove, NY 11755. Phone: (631) 861-4125.