Toddler found unresponsive in Central Islip pool

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a toddler was

found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Central Islip on June 11 around 4 p.m.

Third Precinct officers responded to a home on Woodland Ave., after a 911 caller reported that a 3-year-old child had been found unresponsive in a pool. Family members pulled the girl out of the water and began CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

The child, who is a resident of the home, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.