Spring Appreciation Day returns to Stony Brook Village April 26

Save the date! Spring Appreciation Day returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook returns on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family. Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment and experiences during this free event, including:

Steppin’ Out Ponies & Petting Zoo (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of D.K. Brothers): Children can interact with a variety of friendly animals.

Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island Car Show (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Post Office): A spectacular display of Mustangs from 1964 to today, including classic models like the Shelby GT500, GT350, and the Boss 302. This event will also celebrate National Mustang Day, as MSCLI kicks off the season with up to 70 Mustangs on display. (MSCLI members must pre-register to participate; for more information, contact [email protected].)

Live Music by Brenda & Burke (noon to 4 p.m. at the Stony Brook Post Office): Enjoy an eclectic mix of R&B, Roots, Blues, and Contemporary Acoustic performances.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization Youth Corps (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Inner Court): Family-friendly scavenger hunt for all to enjoy. One lucky winner will win a Stony Brook Village gift certificate. Other prizes are available for each participant.

(1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Inner Court): Family-friendly scavenger hunt for all to enjoy. One lucky winner will win a Stony Brook Village gift certificate. Other prizes are available for each participant. Stony Brook Fire Department (noon to 3 p.m. behind the Post Office): Meet local firefighters, explore a fire truck up close, and learn about volunteer opportunities. Giveaway items will be available for children and adults.

While enjoying the festivities, visitors can shop the latest spring styles with special deals at participating Stony Brook Village shops and dine at one of seven delicious restaurants in the open-air village center.

Spring Appreciation Day is sponsored by News 12 Long Island, Goldfish Swim School, and Renewal by Andersen. For more information, visit stonybrookvillage.com