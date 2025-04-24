Patchogue Code Enforcement officer arrested for alleged official misconduct

William Dymond was working as a Patchogue Village Code Enforcement officer on December 29 when he followed a woman he believed was driving while intoxicated and pulled over her vehicle in front of 482 North Ocean Ave. in Patchogue at approximately 5:20 a.m. Dymond performed field sobriety tests, placed the woman in handcuffs, and escorted her into his code enforcement vehicle. Dymond then drove her to her Centereach home.

Patchogue Village Code Enforcement officials became aware of the incident on March 15 and contacted the Suffolk County Police Department. Code enforcement officers are not authorized to perform DWI arrests.

Dymond, 33, of Medford, was arrested this morning and charged with Falsifying Business Records 1st Degree, a felony, Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree, a felony, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor, and Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Dymond was terminated from employment last month. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Dymond is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8541.