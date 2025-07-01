Human remains found in submerged vehicle at Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after human remains were

discovered in a submerged vehicle in Mt. Sinai on June 30.

Representatives from two volunteer organizations, Explorers with a Mission, and Adventures with

Purpose, were utilizing side-scan sonar devices near the Cedar Beach boat ramp and located a PT

Cruiser submerged in the water at approximately 5 p.m. on June 30. Divers entered the water and

located what they believed to be a human bone in the vehicle, brought it to the surface and called 911 at

7:43 p.m.

Marine Bureau divers conducted an initial search of the vehicle before suspending the search at

approximately 9 p.m. due to water conditions. The search resumed July 1 and Marine Bureau divers

located additional human remains.

The vehicle was removed from the water utilizing a crane from Murphy’s Marine Services in Port

Jefferson. Personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will determine the

identity of the remains and a cause of death.

Speculation is that the remains are of Robert Long, a Miller Place resident who was 62 at the time, and was last seen on December 21, 2010, after leaving the Miller Place Wine & Liquor Store around noon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.