Founder of John’s Crazy Socks honored with Community Leadership Award

1 of 2

On Thursday, April 17, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. honored John Cronin, founder of John’s Crazy Socks, with the Community Leadership Award in recognition of his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurship and advocacy for individuals with disabilities and neurodiversity. Sheriff Toulon presented the award to John and Mark Cronin during a special visit to their newly opened storefront in Farmingdale, celebrating both John’s business success and his commitment to making a difference.