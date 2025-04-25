Home Arts & Entertainment Founder of John’s Crazy Socks honored with Community Leadership Award
Founder of John’s Crazy Socks honored with Community Leadership Award
On Thursday, April 17, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. honored John Cronin, founder of John’s Crazy Socks, with the Community Leadership Award in recognition of his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurship and advocacy for individuals with disabilities and neurodiversity. Sheriff Toulon presented the award to John and Mark Cronin during a special visit to their newly opened storefront in Farmingdale, celebrating both John’s business success and his commitment to making a difference.
Each month, Sheriff Toulon presents the Community Leadership Award to Suffolk County residents who go above and beyond to support their communities and make a meaningful impact on the lives of others. To nominate someone for the Sheriff Toulon Community Leadership Award, please email: [email protected]