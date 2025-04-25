ECLI-VIBES in Island hosts 93 families at Easter celebration
On Saturday, April 12, ECLI-VIBES invited clients to celebrate Easter at its office in Islandia. Thanks to a heartwarming donation of 200 Easter baskets from community members, 93 families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, or abuse were able to enjoy the event with their families, allowing each child to pick out their own Easter basket.
“The Easter event deeply touched me. Everything was done with care and kindness, which meant a lot to me and my daughter. It inspired me to want to give back in some way, even if I can only do a little. Knowing people are doing this kind of good work gives me hope,” said an ECLI-VIBES client.
Children also participated in different activities and photo opportunities, like other ECLI-VIBES events. Families attending enjoyed Easter-themed snacks, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, therapy dogs, and a planting activity. Volunteers and ECLI-VIBES staff were present to help these families experience the joy of spring.
“The joy displayed by these families illuminated the building,” shared Bilingual Senior Coordinator Danielle Gorman. “It was wonderful to see all the families engaged in the planned activities and excited to choose their Easter baskets.”
ECLI-VIBES intentionally offers a unique experience that goes beyond traditional human services. Nevertheless, the organization aims to create memorable family experiences through holiday drives and events. This year’s Easter celebration featured themed photoshoots, animal interactions, and creativity-focused, hands-on activities.
“We could simply provide these families with an Easter basket and send them on their way. However, we love to create personal and engaging activities that will create lasting memories for them. We have seen that introducing activities brings more smiles and offers these families a sense of normalcy,” said Assistant Coordinator Gina Ocello.
Some families who signed up for the Easter event could not attend because of the weather. They will be contacted to pick up their baskets separately.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, call the ECLI-VIBES 24-hour hope line at (631) 360-3606. To learn more about ECLI-VIBES and the services they provide, visit www.eclivibes.org.
About ECLI-VIBES
ECLI-VIBES is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking and empower individuals to break free from the cycle of violence and abuse and achieve independence. They provide services such as a 24-hour hope line, counseling programs, advocacy assistance, legal assistance, a Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) program, housing programs, and a fully-stocked community food pantry. To learn more about ECLI-VIBES and how you can get involved, please visit www.eclivibes.org.