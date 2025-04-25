ECLI-VIBES in Island hosts 93 families at Easter celebration

On Saturday, April 12, ECLI-VIBES invited clients to celebrate Easter at its office in Islandia. Thanks to a heartwarming donation of 200 Easter baskets from community members, 93 families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, or abuse were able to enjoy the event with their families, allowing each child to pick out their own Easter basket.

“The Easter event deeply touched me. Everything was done with care and kindness, which meant a lot to me and my daughter. It inspired me to want to give back in some way, even if I can only do a little. Knowing people are doing this kind of good work gives me hope,” said an ECLI-VIBES client.

Children also participated in different activities and photo opportunities, like other ECLI-VIBES events. Families attending enjoyed Easter-themed snacks, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, therapy dogs, and a planting activity. Volunteers and ECLI-VIBES staff were present to help these families experience the joy of spring.

“The joy displayed by these families illuminated the building,” shared Bilingual Senior Coordinator Danielle Gorman. “It was wonderful to see all the families engaged in the planned activities and excited to choose their Easter baskets.”

ECLI-VIBES intentionally offers a unique experience that goes beyond traditional human services. Nevertheless, the organization aims to create memorable family experiences through holiday drives and events. This year’s Easter celebration featured themed photoshoots, animal interactions, and creativity-focused, hands-on activities.