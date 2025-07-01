Traffic advisory issued for Sunken Meadow State Park on July 4

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) is advising motorists

to be prepared for heavy traffic on Friday, July 4, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. near

Governor Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park in Suffolk County.

Motor vehicle traffic on the following state parkways and state and local roadways in close proximity to the site may be affected, including:

• Northern State Parkway

• Sagtikos Parkway

• Southern State Parkway

• Sunken Meadow Parkway

Attendance at Sunken Meadow State Park for past Fourth of July holidays have caused morning and afternoon gridlock and serious traffic disruptions on the aforementioned roadways and tributaries. If possible, avoid Sunken Meadow and Sagtikos Parkways. Possible closings may occur at these locations due to heavy traffic.

Drivers wishing to avoid delays and possible road closures should avoid the Sunken Meadow

Parkway interchanges from mid-morning through late afternoon. Sunken Meadow State Park often fills to capacity. Park visitors may want to consider Heckscher State Park in East Islip as an alternative.